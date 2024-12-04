Between Tahrir al-Sham and the National Army: Struggle for Influence & Presence

Northern Syria is currently experiencing a surge in tensions between Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)/Jabhat al-Nusra and the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) factions. This conflict is a result of a struggle for influence and control, exacerbating deep ideological and strategic divides between the two groups. Though both factions have fought alongside each other in areas such as the outskirts of Hama governorate, recent military actions and exchanges are revealing fractures that could undermine their alliance.

Analysts suggest that these tensions reflect broader regional and international dynamics, with Turkey playing a significant role in supporting the SNA, putting it in opposition to HTS, which aims to assert its dominance over northern Syria. According to Jordanian political and military analyst Amer al-Sabaileh, this escalation could “deepen divisions and create a more complex landscape” in the region, potentially reshaping the control map of northern Syria.

In a statement released on Tuesday, factions within the “Dawn of Freedom” operations room condemned the actions of HTS, accusing them of undermining calls for unity among the opposition. The factions expressed concern that HTS’s actions were “reinforcing partisan gains at the expense of the revolution’s broader goals,” and stressed the need for unified efforts to confront the Syrian regime and achieve the aspirations of the Syrian people.

Military Expansion Fuels Tensions

Tensions between HTS and the SNA factions heightened after HTS demanded that the latter evacuate positions they controlled north of Aleppo. A source from the armed opposition factions told +963 Media that HTS’s “deterrence” operation in Idlib and western Aleppo, which expanded its control, angered the National Army factions who viewed these moves as a direct threat to their influence.

Further sources reveal that a key factor in the current dispute was the killing of a HTS member by a fighter from a Turkish-backed faction, sparked by a dispute over territory vacated by Syrian government forces. This incident is indicative of the internal discord within the Turkish-backed factions, who have long struggled with infighting and organizational chaos in cities like Jarablus, al-Bab, and Afrin, which has contributed to the instability in areas under their control.

Regional and International Dimensions

The conflict between HTS and the SNA is also linked to broader geopolitical interests, particularly Turkey’s support for the SNA and its implicit opposition to HTS. Sabaileh suggests that these tensions may eventually lead Turkey to label HTS as a “terrorist organization,” further complicating the situation. He also warns that such internal divisions could spread to other areas, including Deir-ez-Zor and Albu Kamal, as competition for influence intensifies.

The involvement of international actors, including the United States and Russia, adds another layer of complexity. Sabaileh notes that Russia’s focus on the Ukrainian conflict may create opportunities for rapid shifts in the balance of power on the ground in Syria, further influencing the evolving dynamics in the region.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.