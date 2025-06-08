White House Trilateral Meeting: Tom Barrack Discusses Syrian File with Trump and Rubio

U.S. Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack held talks with President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the White House, focusing on Syria and Turkey.

In a post on the platform X, Barrack wrote: “Spent the afternoon at the White House with President Trump and Secretary Rubio discussing Middle East affairs related to Turkey and Syria. I can assure you, the president’s vision and the secretary’s execution are not only hopeful—but achievable.”

On May 29, Barrack made an official visit to Damascus, where he met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani. This marked his first official visit since being appointed special envoy to Syria.

During the visit, Barrack announced that President Trump intends to remove Syria from the U.S. State Sponsors of Terrorism list in the near future, reaffirming that the administration’s primary goal is to empower the current government in Damascus.

Support for Syria’s Transitional Government

In a separate statement, the U.S. State Department reiterated its ongoing support for the Syrian transitional government, emphasizing the need for transparency in its decision-making process.

Last Wednesday, Barrack also visited Israel to discuss regional developments and the evolving Syrian file. According to Israeli media outlets, he conducted a field tour in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights accompanied by senior Israeli officials.

The newspaper Israel Hayom reported that Barrack assessed the security situation on the ground, visiting several strategic sites alongside Defense Minister Yisrael Katz and Public Security Minister Ron Dermer, along with top military commanders.

Israeli sources cited by the paper described the visit as part of ongoing U.S.-Israeli security coordination efforts and said it aimed to evaluate what Tel Aviv perceives as “escalating threats” from Syria under the leadership of President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

Barrack’s Appointment as U.S. Special Envoy to Syria

On May 23, Tom Barrack, who also serves as the U.S. Ambassador to Turkey, announced his appointment as the special envoy to Syria. The move comes amid a broader Trump administration initiative to lift U.S. sanctions on Syria.

In a tweet, Barrack stated that he would support Secretary Rubio in advancing the president’s vision, which includes easing sanctions to allow greater humanitarian access, facilitate trade and foreign investment, and help secure the defeat of ISIS—all while giving the Syrian people a chance at a better future.

A longtime advisor to Donald Trump and a prominent private equity executive, Barrack previously chaired Trump’s 2016 Presidential Inaugural Committee.

Barrack also participated in a U.S.-Turkey meeting held in Washington last month, which focused on Syria. The talks included discussions on easing sanctions and intensifying counterterrorism cooperation.