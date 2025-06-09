Mazen Alloush: Over 425,000 Voluntary Returnees Entered Syria Through Border Crossings in Six Months

Mazen Alloush, Director of Public Relations at the General Authority for Land and Sea Border Crossings, announced that more than 425,000 individuals have returned voluntarily to Syria between 8 December 2024 and 8 June 2025. Speaking to the Syrian state broadcaster Al-Ikhbariyah, Alloush noted that over 250,000 of these returnees arrived from Turkey.

He also reported that thousands of Syrian expatriates residing in Europe and the Gulf states crossed into the country through land borders, whether for temporary visits or permanent return.

Highlighting the reopening of the Al-Arida border crossing with Lebanon, Alloush stated that it has recorded over 20,000 entries and exits since its resumption. He added that plans are underway to establish a permanent commercial route between Syria and Lebanon following the Eid al-Adha holiday.

Alloush explained that returnees from Lebanon are permitted to bring their household furniture and personal belongings without customs fees—even when using Lebanese-registered vehicles—provided they submit documents proving ownership. This is part of a broader package of incentives adopted by the government to encourage repatriation.

He further clarified that household items and personal effects brought by returnees are exempt from taxes and duties, affirming ongoing efforts to expand facilitation measures at the crossings. The goal, he said, is to ensure smoother entry procedures and dignified reception services for all returnees.

