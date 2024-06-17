Bashar al-Assad Talks for First Time about Health Condition of his Wife Asma

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad addressed his wife Asma’s diagnosis with leukemia for the first time on Monday, speaking alongside several clerics following Eid al-Adha prayers at al-Rawda Mosque in Damascus.

During a conversation with Mohammed Tawfiq Ramadan al-Bouti about Asma’s condition, Assad noted, “Her spirits remain strong, and the prayers of countless Syrians have profoundly uplifted our entire family. We understand that a patient’s morale is pivotal in the path to recovery.”

Assad suggested that Asma’s illness “may serve a purpose, allowing her to empathize with the challenges faced by Syrian families in recent times, whether due to illness, loss, or other hardships.”

Responding to Assad’s remarks, one attendee remarked, “The First Lady’s significant role in our nation, her cultural contributions, and her efforts in fostering progress and development are widely recognized. We remain hopeful for her recovery, bolstered by your unwavering faith. Our prayers continue day and night, acknowledging her contributions and wishing her a swift recovery.”

