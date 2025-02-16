Barzani and Syrian Foreign Minister Discuss Kurdish Rights and Syria’s Future

On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, met with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani to discuss the political and security situation in Syria and Iraq, as well as the broader regional landscape.

According to the Syrian News Agency, the meeting focused on the rights of the Kurdish people and the future of Syria, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and cooperation in addressing key issues.

Key Discussion Points

The talks covered several critical topics, including:

Political and security developments in Syria and Iraq.

Regional stability and cooperation between Syria, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region.

The protection of Kurdish rights and the rights of all components in Syria.

Barzani stressed the importance of ensuring equal rights and political participation for all Syrian communities, including the Kurds, emphasizing that dialogue and mutual understanding are essential for achieving long-term peace and stability.

For his part, Foreign Minister al-Shibani reaffirmed Syria’s commitment to stability and national dialogue, expressing a desire to strengthen ties with both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. He highlighted the need for enhanced cooperation to address common challenges facing the region.

The meeting also addressed broader regional dynamics, exploring ways to foster peace and security through diplomatic engagement and joint efforts. Both sides agreed on the importance of ongoing dialogue to navigate Syria’s transition and ensure a more inclusive future for all its communities.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.