After Russian Efforts, SDF Lifts Siege on Security Zones of Regime in Hassakeh

The press office of the Hassakeh governorate council, aligned with the Assad regime, announced that the SDF lifted the siege on the security zones in Hassakeh. They broadcast video recordings showing the return of vehicles crossing these areas.

Louay Sayouh, the governor of Hassakeh, stated on Tuesday, “Life has returned to normal in Hassakeh, and all roads leading to the city center have been reopened.”

Media sources close to the SDF confirmed that all roads leading to the security squares in the cities of Hassakeh and Qamishli have been reopened, crediting Russian efforts and mediation for this development.

Journalist Hawar Hebo reported that the agreement to lift the siege on the security squares in Qamishli and Hassakeh was reached following a meeting between a Russian delegation and leaders of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) inside the security square in Hassakeh.

Additionally, the commander of the Russian forces in Syria held talks concerning the recent events in Deir-ez-Zor, as well as the siege of the security squares in Hassakeh and Qamishli. This came after tribal forces, operating from areas controlled by the Syrian regime east of Deir-ez-Zor, attacked sites belonging to the SDF.

