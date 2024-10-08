After his Release: Pro-Assad Activist Bashar Barhoum Mocks Iranian Militias Again

Pro-Assad media activist Bashar Barhoum, previously detained in Syrian intelligence prisons, recently mocked Hezbollah and Iranian militias on his Facebook page following Israeli strikes on weapons and ammunition depots in Homs.

Barhoum stated, “Today, we have something unbelievable—a clash between the Fatemiyoun militia and Lebanese Hezbollah southeast of Homs. Imagine, the Fatemiyoun told Hezbollah they wouldn’t protect their warehouses because they’re afraid of Zionist raids, which have been relentless these past few days. This clash erupted because Haj Hadi al-Nouri tasked the Fatemiyoun with guarding warehouses filled with Iranian drones, Kornet missiles, and more. The Fatemiyoun simply don’t want this responsibility; they prefer to avoid the headache.”

It’s important to note that Syrian activists circulated news of Barhoum’s arrest by the regime’s intelligence shortly after he appeared in a television interview criticizing Iran for its support of the Assad regime and accusing it of exploiting Syrians.

Bashar Barhoum, an Alawite from the coastal city of Jableh, occasionally criticizes officials in the Assad regime but, like many loyalists, has remained largely silent about the regime’s violence and the displacement of millions of Syrians. His criticisms seem to surface primarily when economic conditions worsen, particularly with rising food prices and shortages of gas and electricity.

