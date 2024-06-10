Unknown Reasons: Bashar al-Assad Issues Decree to Dismiss More Judges

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has issued a decree terminating the positions of two judges on unspecified grounds. According to the regime’s news agency, SANA, Decree No. 120 was issued by Bashar Assad to enforce the dismissal verdict handed down by the Supreme Judicial Council against the two judges. SANA further noted that the first judge dismissed, Shaza Nizar Nassour, served in the Public Prosecution of Cassation at the third and third-grade level, while the second, Abdul Rahman Abdul Razzaq al-Qatini, held a position in the Public Prosecution of Cassation at the fourth rank and first degree. The decree, as per SANA, entails the settlement of the rights of the two dismissed judges in accordance with prevailing laws.

Earlier in June, the Syrian regime’s president issued two decrees executing dismissal sentences passed by the Supreme Judicial Council against two judges in the districts of Daraa and Suweida.

In March of 2023, the Syrian regime’s president issued two decrees dismissing five judges, citing “serious violations and legal errors,” according to the regime’s news agency, SANA.

Controversy over publication of judges’ names

In 2020, the referral of several judges from the Court of Cassation to the Supreme Judicial Council stirred controversy among human rights activists in Syria, particularly due to the public disclosure of their names. The Minister of Justice, during that period, stated that their referral was for the purpose of “investigating them for certain violations,” despite the absence of any verdict or conviction against any of them.

At that time, Syrian lawyers emphasized that “the trials of judges should remain confidential to uphold the dignity of the judiciary.” They added, “It is impermissible for a judge to stand trial without being informed of the charges against them,” underscoring that such actions undermine the independence of the judiciary.

