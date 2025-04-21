We Reject, Categorically and Without Qualification, the Humiliation or Stigmatisation of Alawites

In moments of profound national trauma, silence is not neutrality—it is complicity. At a time when Syria faces one of its most painful reckonings, a group of prominent Syrian intellectuals, writers, journalists, artists, academics, and public figures have come together to speak with moral clarity and collective conscience.

United by a shared commitment to truth, justice, and human dignity, the undersigned issue this statement not as partisans, but as Syrians deeply invested in the future of their country. With voices drawn from diverse backgrounds and professions—literature, law, medicine, the arts, social sciences, and civic leadership—they offer a principled stand against sectarian violence and collective punishment, wherever it may occur and whomever it may target.

This declaration is both a condemnation of recent atrocities and a broader call for a Syria rooted in equality, accountability, and the sanctity of all human life. It is a pledge to uphold a moral vision for the country, one that refuses to let any Syrian community be scapegoated, demonized, or reduced to a legacy of fear.

Below is the text of the statements with the names of some signatories:

Between the 6th and 10th of March this year, Syria’s coastal regions witnessed brutal massacres targeting Alawite civilians. These atrocities were preceded by sectarian-motivated abuses in which peaceful citizens were humiliated, beaten, and murdered. Though the scale of killing, burning, and looting may have subsided, there is no doubt that Syria’s Alawite community today lives in fear—fear for their lives, their dignity, and their homes.

During those harrowing days, scores of innocent Alawites—men, women, and children—were killed without having any connection, direct or indirect, to the coup attempts or acts of terror orchestrated by the remnants of the fallen Assad regime. They were targeted solely for their identity—because they were Alawites—by frenzied armed groups acting on a logic of collective punishment. It is the same logic that fuelled the former regime’s massacres, and the same logic that Israel has long used in its oppression of the Palestinian people.

We, the undersigned, denounce in the strongest possible terms this egregious violation of the Alawite community’s fundamental rights to life, liberty, and equal human dignity. We reject silence in the face of such sectarian crimes. To remain mute is to be complicit. Our country cannot move forward if truth is suppressed.

We affirm our unequivocal condemnation of all forms of sectarian discrimination and call for the urgent initiation of a serious transitional justice process. We appeal to all Syrians to break free from the dark tunnel into which the Assad regime has plunged us—by standing in unwavering solidarity with all innocent victims and their families, and by condemning perpetrators of violence, regardless of their affiliations.

We reject, categorically and without qualification, the humiliation or stigmatisation of Alawites as a defeated people. It is the criminal Assad regime that has fallen. It is the Syrian people—the citizens, women and men alike, equal in rights and responsibilities—who must prevail. There can be no dignity for any Syrian while the dignity of Alawite Syrians is violated; no safety for any Syrian while Alawite Syrians live in fear. This is our principled and unwavering stance on violations against any Syrian community.

Let us affirm, together, that human life, liberty, and dignity are inviolable and must transcend all political considerations. The ultimate measure of any policy must be its commitment to safeguarding these fundamental human values.

Signatories

Abdul Hai Sayed – Lawyer and Writer

Adnan Makieh – Activist

Ahmad Hasou – Journalist

Amer Matar – Journalist

Asaad Al-Achi – Economist

Baker Sidqi – Writer and Translator

Burhan Ghalioun – Thinker and Academic

Faraj Bayraqdar – Poet

Fares al-Bahra – Psychiatrist and Writer

Fares Helou – Actor

Farouk Mardam Bey – Writer and Publisher

Fouad Muhammad Fouad – Physician and Poet

Ghassan Zakaria – Writer

Hala Omran – Actress

Hanadi Zahlout – Writer and Journalist

Hassan al-Nifi – Writer and Poet

Hazem Nahar – Editor-in-Chief of Rawaq Maison Magazine

Hussam al-Din Muhammad – Writer and Media Figure

Hussam Jazmati – Writer and Researcher

Hussam Miro – Head of the Syrian Constitutional Party (Hadash)

Hussein Qassem – Kurdish Engineer and Politician

Inas Haqqi – Director

Jalal Nofal – Psychiatrist

Karam Nashar – Director and Executive Editor of Al-Jumhuriya platform

Karim al-Afnan – Journalist

Khaled Abu Salah – Researcher and Journalist

Khodr Abdel Karim – Visual Artist

Leila al-Shami – Writer

Lina al-Ahmad – Translator

Lina al-Taybi – Poet

Louay al-Zurair – Political Activist

Lubna al-Qanawati – Human Rights Defender

Majid Kayali – Syrian-Palestinian Political Writer

Malik Daghestani – Writer

Marcel Shehwaro – Writer

Mizer Matar – Photographer

Motasem al-Syoufi – Director of The Day After Foundation

Muhammad al-Attar – Writer and Playwright

Muhammad Ali al-Atassi – Writer and Documentary Filmmaker

Muthanna al-Sayyer – Physician

Muwaffaq Zureik – Writer and Critical Researcher

Na’ama Imran – Opera Singer and Music Composer

Nabil Suleiman – Novelist

Nihad Sirees – Novelist

Oday al-Zoubi – Short Story Writer

Omar Kaddour – Political Writer and Novelist

Orwa al-Ahmad – Director

Orwa Khalifa – Journalist and Editor at Al-Jumhuriya platform

Osama Muhammad – Filmmaker

Osama Nassar – Activist and Journalist

Randa Ba’ath – Translator

Rasha Omran – Writer

Rashad Kiwan – Citizen

Rateb Shaabo – Writer and Translator

Reem al-Ghazzi – Documentary Filmmaker

Reem Allaf – Writer

Robin Yassin-Kassab – Writer

Roza Hassan – Novelist

Samar Yazbek – Novelist

Samir Seifan – Director of the Harmoon Center for Contemporary Studies

Samira Masalma – Journalist

Sarah Hunaidi – Writer

Waad al-Kateab – Documentary Filmmaker

Wael Sawah – Writer and translator

Walid al-Bunni – Politician, Physician, and Writer

Yamen Hussein – Writer and Political Activist

Yasser Munif – University Professor and Author

Yassin al-Haj Saleh – Writer

Yassin Sweih – Journalist and Executive Editor at Al-Jumhuriya platform