Damascus Discusses Comprehensive Justice and Accountability with UN Mechanism

The Syrian government on Wednesday held talks with a delegation from the United Nations’ International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism (IIIM) to discuss ways to enhance cooperation in investigating serious crimes committed in Syria since 2011. The discussions aimed to advance the pursuit of justice and accountability for the Syrian people.

The meeting, held in Damascus, brought together Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani and the head of the UN Mechanism, Robert Petit, alongside representatives from both delegations.

According to a statement issued by the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the talks focused on “broadening the scope of cooperation and joint efforts through optimal mechanisms to achieve comprehensive justice for the victims of past-era crimes.”

Both sides affirmed that transitional justice must be understood as a holistic process—encompassing legal, social, and service-related dimensions. They also emphasised the importance of ensuring the safe and dignified return of refugees, while cautioning against selective justice or isolating accountability efforts from Syria’s broader socio-political context.

Minister al-Shibani highlighted that the unilateral sanctions imposed on Syria remain a major obstacle to justice and institutional reform, stating that such measures continue to impede the rehabilitation of vital sectors and the establishment of sustainable peace.

During a previous visit to Damascus in December 2024, Robert Petit noted that the Mechanism had collected “a substantial volume of documents confirming the occurrence of systematic and unprecedented crimes in Syria” under the rule of former President Bashar al-Assad.

The Foreign Ministry reiterated Syria’s commitment to ongoing cooperation with the IIIM in pursuit of fair and balanced outcomes that honour the rights of victims and their families.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.