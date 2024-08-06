Syrian Airlines Flight Cancellation Raises Security Questions

Syrian Air’s announcement of the postponement of its Damascus-Dubai flight has raised security concerns, especially given the current regional tensions and the cancellation of flights through Beirut airport. The airline revealed that the “Damascus-Dubai” flight, scheduled for Monday, has been postponed to an unspecified date. This has led to questions about the reasons behind the delay, with many linking it to the tense security situation in the region, attributed to Israeli occupation attacks.

Social media was flooded with comments, with some users inquiring about the new flight date, while others speculated about the connection to regional security issues. One user, “Somer,” suggested that this postponement might indicate a forthcoming Iranian response to Israel, viewing the delay as a preventive measure by the airports amidst the ongoing war.

The announcement from Syrian Air coincided with a post by the Iran in Arabic page, which hinted that Iran’s response might occur within hours. In response to the growing concerns, Civil Aviation Director Bassem Mansour attempted to reassure the public by stating that Damascus International Airport was operating as usual and that there were no changes to the flight schedule, except for the Damascus-Dubai flight, which was cancelled due to operational reasons only.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.