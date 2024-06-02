Prime Minister Arnous Launches Key Development Projects in Deir-ez-Zor

Prime Minister Engineer Hussein Arnous led a governmental delegation to the Deir-ez-Zor province on Saturday to inaugurate several service, development, and tourism projects.

Among the highlights of the visit was the inauguration of an irrigation project in Deir-ez-Zor, which was rehabilitated at a cost exceeding 20 billion Syrian pounds. This project will irrigate 1,320 hectares of agricultural land in the western countryside of Al-Bukamal.

Prime Minister Arnous also inspected the ongoing rehabilitation work on water drainage wells in the third sector of government irrigation in the Deir-ez-Zor. Additionally, he inaugurated the Baath Bridge, restored at a cost of more than 7 billion Syrian pounds, and the Badia al-Shamer Hotel, developed at approximately 19 billion Syrian pounds.

During his visit, Engineer Arnous engaged in discussions with local civil and community leaders, directors of government institutions, and several members of the People’s Assembly from the governorate. These dialogues focused on the region’s service, development, and agricultural sectors.

The delegation accompanying Prime Minister Arnous included the Ministers of Water Resources, Tourism, Agriculture and Agrarian Reform, and Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

