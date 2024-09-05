New Statistics Reveal Surge in Breast Cancer Cases in Syria

New data obtained by Hashtag reveals a 4% increase in breast cancer cases in Syria compared to last year. Dr. Maha Manashiya, Medical Director of the General Authority of Al-Biruni Hospital in Damascus, shared that breast cancer incidence rates have risen from 21% in 2023 to 24.37% as of August 28, 2024.

The statistics also indicate that the total number of cancer patients, across all types, reached 6,766 by August.

Ranking of Cancer Types

Dr. Manashiya explained that the most common cancers, ranked by prevalence in treatment units, are:

Head and neck cancers Breast cancer Digestive system cancers Lung cancer Blood cancers Urinary cancers Gynecological cancers Sarcomas (least common)

The ages of affected children range from infancy to 17 years, while adult patients are over 18. The average age of cancer diagnosis among adults is 53 years.

Treatment at Al-Biruni Hospital

The General Authority of Al-Biruni Hospital offers a variety of diagnostic and treatment services, including:

Diagnostic imaging: simple X-rays, mammograms, ultrasounds, CT scans, and nuclear medicine tests like bone scintigraphy and thyroid imaging.

Biopsies to determine tissue type, along with histological and immunological studies conducted in the pathological anatomy department.

The hospital performs various surgeries such as:

Urological, gynecological, general, and orthopedic surgeries, including limb preservation without amputation.

Breast-conserving surgeries, avoiding complete removal where possible.

Cosmetic reconstructive surgeries.

In terms of drug therapies, the hospital administers oral and intravenous medications, including short- and long-term drug regimens requiring multi-day stays. These include targeted therapies, immunotherapy, chemotherapy, and immunomodulatory treatments.

Additionally, Al-Biruni Hospital provides supportive care for conditions such as neutropenic fever and malignant hypercalcemia, among others.

The hospital employs cutting-edge radiotherapy devices, among the most advanced in the Middle East, to deliver radiation directly to tumour sites. These devices minimize damage to healthy cells while offering high-speed, precise treatment that increases the hospital’s capacity to treat multiple types of tumours.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.