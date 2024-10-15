Jalali Chairs Meeting of Board of Directors of National Fund to Support Those Affected by the Earthquake

Prime Minister Dr. Mohammed Ghazi al-Jalali chaired a meeting on Tuesday of the Board of Directors of the National Fund to Support Those Affected by the Earthquake. He emphasized that the establishment of the Fund represents a pioneering approach to crisis management, delivering a clear message about the systematic and planned response to the disaster’s effects. This response extends beyond immediate relief, encompassing economic and social development efforts aimed at stabilizing affected individuals in their communities and facilitating the resumption of their normal lives as quickly as possible.

During the meeting, the Council extensively discussed the challenge posed by insufficient participation from property owners in certain devastated areas, where at least 75% approval is needed to initiate licensing, disburse compensation, and commence rebuilding efforts.

The Board underscored the importance of achieving the required percentage of affected individuals in each section to ensure transparency in property rights while also recognizing the urgency of beginning reconstruction where this threshold is not met. Delays in addressing the destroyed areas could hinder compensation efforts and prolong the negative impacts on both the community and the local environment.

Additionally, the Fund’s Board instructed the Ministry of Public Works and Housing to audit the costs of constructing housing units for those affected, ensuring compliance with legal and financial procedures. This is particularly critical given the substantial financial advances provided to kickstart construction efforts. The goal is to control costs and avoid future price discrepancies that could impose additional financial burdens on both the affected individuals and the Fund’s resources.

The Council reiterated that support and facilities for compensating earthquake victims must not compromise the efficiency and transparency of legal, financial, and accounting procedures.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.