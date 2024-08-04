Iran’s Influence Over Syrian Higher Education: An In-Depth Analysis

The President of Damascus University, Muhammad Yasar Abdeen, recently met with an Iranian academic delegation led by Dr. Muhammad Reza Hajian, Director of the Project for Documenting and Deepening Popular Relations between Syria and Iran. This delegation included professors and researchers from various Iranian universities’ faculties of law, political science, and economics.

Iran’s presence in Syria’s higher education sector has been increasingly highlighted in the Syrian regime’s news agency (SANA), which frequently reports on Iran’s efforts to sign and implement agreements. These efforts are seen as Tehran’s attempt to bolster its “soft power” and ideological influence, complementing its military presence in the region.

According to Mohammad (a pseudonym), a professor at the Faculty of Arts at Damascus University, Iran’s interference in Syrian higher education has significantly increased since 2015. Under the guise of expanding cooperation frameworks, Iran has provided university scholarships for postgraduate students and contributed to the training of teaching assistants in various specializations desired by Damascus University.

Mohammad notes that Damascus University missed opportunities to forge cultural and scientific cooperation with Arab universities, such as those in Jordan and Egypt, which are known for their efficiency and development. Instead, the university chose to tie itself to agreements with Iranian institutions.

Master of Political Science

In a social media announcement about higher education news, it was reported that Professor Basil Mihoub, a former member of the Executive Office of Damascus Governorate, discussed his master’s thesis in political science. An Iranian delegation attended the discussion session at the Faculty of Political Science at Damascus University. Mihoub’s thesis, titled “The Regional Dimension in Iranian Economic Policy: Iranian-Syrian Economic Relations as a Model,” earned him a master’s degree in international economic relations.

Faculty of Media “Under Iranian Sponsorship”

The situation at the Faculty of Media at Damascus University exemplifies the extent of Iranian influence. An article on the “Al-Manar” channel’s website, affiliated with Lebanese “Hezbollah,” highlighted how students draw from the experiences of resistance media, featuring lectures by channel employees.

Yasser (a pseudonym) obtained his PhD from the Faculty of Media in 2022 but struggled to find a teaching position. Meanwhile, Ehsan Shahrokh, an Iranian who earned his degree from Damascus University, began teaching media education and investigative journalism courses. His unofficial assignment in 2018, supported by Dr. Nahla Issa, raised questions given the presence of numerous qualified Syrian students.

A media student, who preferred to remain anonymous, described Shahrokh’s dominance over the faculty, noting his weekly meetings with the Iranian cultural advisor and ambassador in Damascus, who maintains direct contact with Bashar al-Assad.

To understand Shahrokh’s role better, a member of the Damascus University teaching staff, who also wished to remain anonymous, told Syria TV: “Assad has emptied the country of its people and has begun to rely on mercenaries who lack the minimum qualifications to work in universities and other institutions. Shahrokh is likely one of many who will emerge in the coming years. This crisis is also evident in hospitals, where there is a severe shortage of qualified staff, particularly anesthesiologists, with only one doctor per hospital, signalling an imminent health disaster.”

While Shahrokh shares photos with the Dean of the Faculty of Media, Baria Shaqir, and the Iranian Cultural Advisor in Syria, Yasser continues to search for job opportunities, having chosen to stay in the country rather than emigrate.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.