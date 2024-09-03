Housing Takes a Backseat in Syria Amid Economic Turmoil

The Central Bureau of Statistics has reported a dramatic decline in Syria’s construction sector throughout 2022, with the issuance of residential building permits plummeting by 56% compared to 2021. This downturn is largely attributed to severe economic inflation.

According to figures released by the bureau, only 2,033 building permits were granted in 2022, a stark contrast to the 4,624 permits issued in 2021, as reported by the pro-regime newspaper Al-Watan.

The data further reveals a 51% drop in the number of housing units constructed in 2022. Only 8,633 housing units, covering a total floor area of approximately 1.69 million square meters, were built, compared to 17,476 units in 2021, which had a total floor area of 2.3 million square meters.

The trend extends to residential and commercial buildings as well, with 396 permits granted in 2022—a 43% decrease from the 698 permits issued in 2021. The year also saw a 32% reduction in the number of housing units within these mixed-use buildings and a 4% drop in commercial spaces. In 2022, the number of housing units in such buildings stood at 4,131, covering 568,000 square meters, alongside 4,605 commercial shops occupying 120,000 square meters, excluding the governorates of Aleppo, Idlib, and Raqqa.

In contrast, 2021 saw 6,157 housing units in mixed-use buildings with a total floor area of 968,000 square meters, and 4,804 commercial shops occupying 223,000 square meters.

The data also highlights a significant reduction in commercial building activity, with only 2,553 commercial stores constructed in 2022, covering 65,000 square meters across the governorates—excluding Aleppo, Idlib, Hasaka, and Raqqa. This represents a 33% decrease from 2021, when 3,836 stores were built, covering 182,000 square meters.

Industrial construction suffered similarly, with the number of new industrial facilities dropping by 63% in 2022. Only 292 facilities, covering 167,000 square meters, were built, excluding major cities like Damascus, Aleppo, Homs, and others. This is a sharp decline from the 798 facilities constructed in 2021, which covered 742,000 square meters.

The number of construction licenses granted also saw a significant 64% drop in 2022, with only 277 licenses issued compared to 765 in 2021.

Muhammad al-Jalali, an expert in engineering economics, attributes the decline in construction growth to economic inflation, which has caused a sharp rise in prices and costs, subsequently leading to a decrease in supply. He also pointed out that the low purchasing power of citizens has led to a reduced demand for housing. Despite being a fundamental need, housing has become a secondary priority for many Syrians, with daily necessities like food and drink taking precedence, especially in a context of declining incomes.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.