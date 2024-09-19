High Prices Keep Animal Products Away from Syrians’ Table

The purchasing power for animal products is sharply declining among Syrians due to high prices, making it difficult for families to afford basic items like milk, cheese, and eggs.

Um Ali, a supermarket worker, spoke to North Press about the situation, stating, “The demand is very low; sales are weak.”

Lack of complete nutrition for children

Um Ali emphasized that children need a balanced diet, including eggs, milk, yogurt, cheese, and butter, to develop strong and healthy bodies. However, high prices have made these essentials unaffordable. “The situation is very difficult, and citizens can’t keep up with the costs,” she concluded.

At the al-Khalil Dairy shop, owner Ali Musallam shared that they only produce local products. “We sell a kilogram of milk for 8,000 SYP, while cheese prices range from 45,000 to 75,000 SYP, and Quraysha costs 50,000 SYP,” he said. He noted that demand for local products is low due to these high prices, whereas industrial products remain popular because they are more affordable.

Meat: A distant dream

Mahmoud, a resident of Lattakia, expressed his inability to afford animal products: “If I want to feed my children eggs, a bowl costs 55,000 SYP, while my salary is only between 300,000 and 325,000 SYP. How can I support my family in this unbearable situation?”

He continued, “Eating meat has become a distant dream for me and many others. The price of a kilogram of lamb has reached 195,000 SYP, calf meat is 165,000 SYP, and chicken is 33,000 SYP.”

