For the First Time: Syria’s Finance Ministry Forms Tax Reform Committee Including Private Sector Representatives

In a notable move, Syria’s Ministry of Finance announced on Friday the formation of a Tax Reform Committee tasked with reviewing the country’s current taxation system and drafting a new framework. The committee will also propose amendments in line with the ministry’s broader vision for tax policy reform.

According to the official decision, the committee will be chaired by Finance Minister Mohammad Yusr Barniya, with the Deputy Finance Minister serving as vice-chair. Members include the Assistant Minister of Economy and Industry for Industrial Affairs, the Director-General of the General Authority for Taxes and Fees, the Director of Tax Policy, and the Director of Compliance at the Authority, as well as the Dean of the Faculty of Economics at Damascus University.

In a first-of-its-kind step, the committee will also include the President of the Association of Chartered Accountants, two financial experts, and representatives from the Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Damascus and Aleppo, the General Authority for Land and Sea Crossings, and the private sector.

The General Authority for Taxes and Fees has been assigned to prepare meeting minutes and follow up on the committee’s action plan. The committee is also tasked with coordinating proposed changes to fees and duties with relevant ministries and agencies. Its work is expected to be completed by 30 July.

In remarks to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), Finance Minister Barniya said that the formation of the committee reflects a commitment to accelerating tax reform efforts, guided by principles such as simplification of procedures, adoption of modern technologies, reduction of the number of taxes and fees, and enhancement of the competitiveness of the tax system.

He stressed that the initiative aims to bolster economic and investment activity, promote transparency and tax justice, encourage voluntary compliance, and strengthen the partnership with the private sector, as well as taxpayers’ sense of social responsibility.

The minister added that the committee will operate intensively and maintain communication with all relevant ministries and bodies to fulfill its mandate. The ultimate goal, he noted, is to produce a modern, competitive, and transparent tax system aligned with the needs of Syria’s recovering economy.

This step falls within the Finance Ministry’s broader strategy to improve the business climate and modernise tax administration through the latest digital tools, with the aim of revitalizing the economy and encouraging investment.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.