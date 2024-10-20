Food Prices Increasing Rapidly Day After Day

Food markets have recently experienced mixed price increases after a prolonged period of stability. Prices have risen between 15% and 30%, which some attribute to surrounding conditions and heightened transportation costs due to Israeli aggression in Lebanon, along with a shortage of diesel.

Citizens described the price hikes as “sudden,” especially after a period of significant declines. In Daraa govrnorate, the price of sugar rose from 11,000 SYP to 14,000 SYP per kilogram, while short rice increased from 12,000 to 15,000 SYP. Long rice now costs 36,000 SYP per kilogram, and vegetable oil has jumped from 22,000 to 27,000 SYP.

Many citizens blame the market fluctuations on traders who operate without proper regulations to govern profit margins, alongside a perceived lack of oversight from authorities. They noted the inconsistencies in pricing across different regions and shops, despite suppliers often being the same, suggesting a degree of capriciousness among shop owners.

A wholesaler in Daraa highlighted several factors contributing to the price increases, including rising shipping costs due to the disruption of major routes caused by Israeli actions. He indicated that the increase in food prices, such as vegetable oils, is part of a global trend stemming from supply shortages and elevated shipping costs. Additionally, the diesel shortage has forced traders to purchase fuel on the black market at 18,000 SYP per liter, which they then pass on to consumers.

While the wholesaler’s explanations have some validity, economic analyst Abdul Latif Ahmed argues that these factors do not fully justify the substantial price increases, particularly given the stability of the exchange rate. He believes that the recent spikes—up to 30% within days—point to monopolistic practices and supply manipulation by certain traders.

In response to the situation, the Directorate of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection in Daraa has initiated patrols across commercial activities to control prices and ensure a steady supply of goods. Dr. Adel al-Sayasneh, the Director of Internal Trade in Daraa, urged citizens to collaborate with regulatory authorities by reporting any market violations. He encouraged them to submit complaints in writing or by phone to help address issues, especially given the current shortage of supervisory staff and resources.

