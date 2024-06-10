Father of Two Found Dead Alongside Another Person in Suweida

Residents of the Dahr al-Jabal area in Suweida discovered the lifeless body of Jalal Noureddine Makled on Sunday. He had been reported missing hours before, sparking search operations. The 47-year-old Makled, a married father of two, was found in a remote area at the foot of the mountain, along with another unidentified victim. Local sources, as reported by the al-Rassed network, confirmed the grim discovery after losing track of Makled on Saturday.

He returned from the UAE two weeks ago

According to the Suwayda 24 network, Makled was last seen leaving his home near the military police roundabout on Saturday afternoon, driving a black Kia Sportage. His family reported losing contact with him since then. Makled had recently returned from the UAE, where he worked in banking, and was known to have a reputable character, as stated by his relatives.

An informed source speculated that Makled might have been kidnapped. Consequently, various local factions and civil groups initiated efforts to uncover the details surrounding his disappearance, culminating in the discovery of his body on Monday.

Abduction, Arbitrary Detention, and Forced Detention

In May, Suwayda 24 reported on the ordeal of eight citizens who fell victim to various violations, such as kidnapping and arbitrary detention, under different circumstances.

The network documented all eight victims, all male civilians. This included two individuals who were apprehended by the security services of the Syrian regime in two distinct incidents. While one of them has been released, the other remains detained as of the report’s writing.

Suwayda 24 also recorded six civilians subjected to abduction and unlawful detention in three separate incidents. These acts were perpetrated by local armed factions and civil groups, motivated by various reasons, including financial disputes. Among the six abductees, one individual remains missing, while the remaining five have been subsequently released.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.