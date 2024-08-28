Despite Crisis, Demand for Plastic Surgery in Syria Remains High

The increasing demand for cosmetic procedures reflects varying perceptions of beauty and societal pressures. While some view these procedures as necessary for enhancing their appearance, others have been drawn into what is termed “cosmetic mania” due to societal emphasis on external looks. Each year sees a rise in the number of cosmetic procedures, particularly among the 18 to 25 age group. This trend is largely attributed to the influence of social media, fashion, beauty pages, and global exposure.

A plastic surgeon, who preferred to remain anonymous, mentioned to “hashtag” that cosmetic injections, such as fat injections, Botox, and fillers, are attracting young men almost as much as young women. The affordability of these procedures has made them more accessible. For example, the cost of a fat injection session for the face ranges from 550,000 SYP to 800,000 SYP, depending on the doctor, with patients typically requiring two to four sessions. On the other hand, surgical cosmetic procedures are more expensive, particularly for Syrians. For instance, a complete tummy tuck can cost between 18,000,000 SYP to 25,000,000 SYP, depending on the doctor.

However, compared to neighbouring countries, the prices of plastic surgeries in Syria are relatively low, with Syrian doctors being highly skilled in this field. This has led to an influx of patients from Iraq, Lebanon, and the UAE who seek affordable and high-quality cosmetic surgeries in Syria.

Females are more popular for rhinoplasty

Dr. Mahmoud Shawish, a specialist in ear, nose, and throat surgery, shared with Hashtag Syria that rhinoplasty is most popular among individuals aged 18 and above, with the demand increasing as people reach 35 and older. When it comes to rhinoplasty, the procedure is significantly more sought after by females than males, with an approximate ratio of 15 females to every male.

Dr. Shawish also highlighted that some patients visit the clinic seeking rhinoplasty without any formal or medical need for the procedure. In such cases, he, as a specialist, takes the time to explain the situation to the patient and respectfully declines to perform the surgery.

Mixed opinions

Syrians have diverse views on cosmetic procedures. Kinda, an employee in social insurance, supports necessary cosmetic surgeries but considers injections like fillers and Botox a luxury. She explains that these injections create a cycle of dependency, requiring repeated treatments every few months as their effects wear off. Given the current economic conditions, Kinda prioritizes her children’s and household’s needs over cosmetic enhancements.

Engineer Sawsan expresses disapproval of the growing obsession with cosmetic procedures among her colleagues. She observes that many of her friends have undergone so many treatments that their facial features have dramatically changed, leading her to be put off by the idea of cosmetic surgery, despite her interest in maintaining her appearance.

On the other hand, Mohammed encourages cosmetic procedures for both men and women. He shares that he has had Botox and fillers injected in his chin and is pleased with the results, despite the financial challenges as a university student. He works two jobs to afford Botox injections every six months and mesotherapy sessions to care for his skin, making these procedures a priority.

Najwa, who is planning to borrow money for rhinoplasty, also emphasizes the importance she places on cosmetic treatments. She notes that she works multiple jobs to fund her Botox and mesotherapy sessions.

Meanwhile, Noura, a nurse, believes that beauty has become an addiction, fueled by social media. She observes that people are increasingly striving to achieve an idealized version of beauty, which is unfortunately very costly given the current economic situation.

