Challenges Facing Syrians Working as Freelancers

The current economic situation in Syria, combined with the lack of job opportunities in both the public and private sectors, has led to the rise of a new work model that deviates from the traditional one. In this model, workers are not bound to a fixed number of hours for a monthly salary. Instead, many Syrians now rely on freelance work, often through informal, verbal agreements with employers, either within Syria or abroad, to complete specific tasks for monetary compensation. Employees are paid based on the task or service they provide, with no guarantee of continuous or recurring work.

This shift in the work model has prompted many workers to seek ways to protect their rights when dealing with employers, both inside and outside the country. There have also been calls for the introduction of banking facilities to facilitate international transfers, ensuring that their rights are not compromised.

Economist Dr. Abed Fadly discussed the reasons behind the expansion of the freelance sector with Al-Watan. He explained that employers abroad, whether in neighboring countries or Europe, take advantage of the low wages in Syria and the lack of job opportunities. They place additional pressure on Syrians, knowing that working with foreign companies is seen as a valuable opportunity. These employers view any amount paid above local market wages as a good deal, which young Syrians are willing to accept. Fadly argued that the solution lies in raising local wages so that young people can earn compensation that reflects their efforts and is comparable to what is offered to foreign counterparts, who may even work for the same company.

When discussing the creation of mechanisms to protect the rights of Syrians working as freelancers, Fadly pointed out that existing laws and regulations cannot adequately address these non-traditional forms of employment, and no labour union can impose conditions on employers, as these jobs are based on mutual agreements, whether formalized by contracts or not.

Professor of Economics at the University of Aleppo, Dr. Hassan Hazouri, attributed the difficulty young Syrians face in securing their full rights from freelance work with external entities to Syria’s monetary policy and the challenges surrounding financial transfers into the country. Those working with foreign employers often need a bank account outside Syria or rely on intermediaries abroad to facilitate transfers.

He also noted that freelance work is rapidly growing among young people as a way to meet some of their financial needs. While it complements the labor market, it cannot replace the need to raise local wages to at least match income levels in neighbouring countries. He highlighted that this type of work benefits both employees and employers, as employers can reduce costs by hiring remote workers instead of employing them through traditional methods.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.