Syria Today – UK Far-right Activist Jailed After False Allegations About Syrian Child; Iraqi Militia Claims Drone Attack on US Base

UK Far-right activist Tommy Robinson jailed for repeating false allegations about Syrian boy

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for contempt of court after repeatedly breaching an injunction by spreading false allegations against a Syrian refugee, Jamal Hijazi. Robinson admitted to 10 violations of a High Court order from 2021, including sharing a film titled “Silenced”, which contained the defamatory claims.

According to The Guardian, Judge Justice Johnson stated that Robinson’s actions were a “planned, deliberate, direct, flagrant breach” of the court’s orders, emphasizing that such behavior undermines the rule of law. Johnson noted the breaches were neither “accidental, negligent, nor merely reckless,” and added that Robinson’s defiance harms the justice system’s integrity. Robinson displayed no remorse and dismissed the opportunity to reduce his sentence by removing the film from his social media account.

Robinson’s supporters, present in large numbers at the court, showed vocal support, while his defense argued his actions were driven by his commitment to free speech. However, the court clarified that the case concerned Robinson’s disobedience to a court order, not his political beliefs. Robinson, previously ordered to pay £100,000 in damages to Hijazi for earlier defamation, has a history of contempt cases and now faces extended custody unless he complies with the court’s directives.

Background

The dispute between Tommy Robinson (Stephen Yaxley-Lennon) and Syrian refugee Jamal Hijazi began in 2018, when a video emerged of Jamal being bullied and assaulted by a fellow student at Almondbury Community School in Huddersfield, UK. The footage quickly went viral, garnering widespread support and sympathy for Jamal. However, Robinson, a far-right activist with strong anti-immigration views, posted several social media videos accusing Jamal of violence, including alleged attacks on female students at the school. These claims were later proven false.

Jamal filed a defamation lawsuit, stating that Robinson’s false allegations had subjected him and his family to threats and harassment. In 2021, the High Court ruled in Jamal’s favor, ordering Robinson to pay £100,000 in damages and to cease any further defamatory statements about the then-teenager. An injunction was also issued to prevent Robinson from repeating the allegations.

Despite the court order, Robinson continued to spread defamatory claims, ultimately leading to his 18-month prison sentence for contempt of court after repeated violations of the injunction.

Rallies denounce Turkish attacks on NE Syria

In the city of Qamishli, the Democratic Union Party organized a mass rally in the city of Qamishli against the attacks of the occupying Turkish state. Members of the Democratic Autonomous Administration, the Democratic Society Movement, social and tribal institutions and figures, and hundreds of residents of the city of Qamishli participated in it.

The rally set off from the Suni roundabout east of Qamishli city, and the participants raised pictures of the martyrs of the shelling, in addition to pictures of the wounded, and a banner that read “With the spirit of revolutionary war, we will defeat the occupation.” Another one read “Long live the resistance of Rojava,” chants that saluted the resistance of Leader Abdullah Ocalan “Long live the resistance of the leader in Imrali.”

The rally was characterized by a wide participation of women.

The Co-chair of the Democratic Peoples’ Council in the Jazira Canton, Hikmat Habib, spoke, and praised the struggle and steadfastness of the people of the region in the face of the Turkish occupation, and said: “Thanks to this resistance, we stand here today.”

Habib explained that the attacks of the Turkish occupation state have been ongoing against the region since the first day of the establishment of the Autonomous Administration.

Iraqi Militia Claims Drone Attack on US Base in Syria; US Denies Reports

An Iraqi militia group affiliated with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed on Monday that it launched missile and drone attacks on the US-controlled al-Tanf military base in Syria near the borders with Iraq and Jordan, The Medialine.com reported.

The group, called “the Revolutionaries” (al-Thawrayoun), announced via its Telegram channel that it targeted the base on Sunday night, stating that its attacks would continue until US forces leave Iraqi territory.

The US military has not confirmed the attack. A US military official told Al Jazeera that the Pentagon has no intelligence or operational reports supporting the allegations of an attack on US forces at al-Tanf.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based monitoring group, reported that the US-led coalition forces shot down a drone near the border triangle of Iraq, Syria, and Jordan, close to the al-Tanf base.

The al-Tanf base has been a strategic outpost for US forces in Syria, aimed at combating the Islamic State group and countering Iranian influence in the region. Recent reports suggest that tensions are escalating between US forces and Iranian-backed militias operating in Syria and Iraq.

Earlier on Sunday, explosions were reported at the US-occupied al-Omar oil field base in Syria’s Deir ez-Zur province. The US Central Command has not yet issued a statement regarding these incidents.

The Revolutionaries group, which emerged on Telegram with a small following, has claimed responsibility for several attacks on US bases in Syria and Iraq. Analysts suggest that there are divisions within the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of armed factions that the United States considers to be proxies for Iran. Some factions, such as Kataib Hezbollah, have recently condemned Israel’s strikes on Iranian targets, reportedly conducted through Iraqi airspace, and have issued warnings to the US.

Syria Kurd force denies links to Ankara attack as Turkey strikes

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander Mazloum Abdi denied any involvement in a recent attack near Ankara claimed by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which prompted retaliatory Turkish airstrikes on Kurdish-controlled areas in Syria, Turkish Minute reported. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan alleged that the attackers infiltrated from Syria and launched strikes targeting a Turkish defense contractor. In response, Turkey’s strikes reportedly killed over 15 civilians and two fighters, with Abdi and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stating that these attacks appear intended to weaken the semi-autonomous Kurdish administration in northeastern Syria, hitting critical infrastructure such as bakeries and power stations.

Abdi reiterated that the SDF’s operations are confined to Syrian territory and expressed a willingness for dialogue with Turkey, though he stressed that Turkish attacks must stop to allow for meaningful discussions. He also criticized the United States for a “weak” response to Turkey’s actions, calling for stronger measures to restrain ongoing Turkish aggression, which he warned could also jeopardize US forces in Syria. Abdi voiced concern about the upcoming US presidential election, suggesting that a win by Donald Trump might reduce US support for Kurdish forces, recalling Trump’s 2019 decision to withdraw troops, which enabled Turkish incursions into Kurdish-held areas.

‘Abu Yair!’ – For Syrians like me, Netanyahu is an unlikely hero

The Times of Israel recently published a post by an anonymous Syrian author titled “Abu Yair! – For Syrians like me, Netanyahu is an unlikely hero.” In this piece, the author reflects on a remarkable shift in sentiment among Syrians who have suffered under the Assad regime, Hezbollah, and Iranian-backed forces. The post highlights how some Syrians, who once saw Israel through a lens shaped by anti-Israel narratives, now view Netanyahu as a symbol of justice against shared enemies. The author details how, following the recent death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike, Syrians in Idlib celebrated by handing out baklava—a gesture that, once used by Assad supporters to mark Syrian massacres, has been reclaimed as an act of gratitude toward Israel. Through these candid reflections, the post captures a profound rethinking of alliances and enmities shaped by years of conflict and trauma.

For many Syrians, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has recently stirred complex emotions, especially following years of brutal violence by Assad, Hezbollah, and Iranian-backed forces. In 2018, a devastating attack in Israel by Hamas stirred trauma and memories of Syrian massacres orchestrated by Assad and his allies. Syrian activists, haunted by the atrocities in places like Tadamon and Khan Sheikhun, expressed a deep-seated disgust toward pro-Hamas celebrations involving baklava—a familiar, unsettling ritual recalling past celebrations by Assad supporters after massacres of Syrian civilians.

As Israel’s fight against Hezbollah intensified, the reaction in Syria’s northwest became more pronounced. The assassination of Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah by Israel triggered celebrations across Idlib, with Syrians sharing baklava in symbolic reversal. In a remarkable gesture, some Syrians displayed banners thanking Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, even calling him “Abu Yair” in gratitude for his actions against Hezbollah. This public shift reflects a deep-seated change in attitudes, a stark departure from the anti-Israel rhetoric pushed by the Assad regime and pro-Iran forces.

For Syrians who survived years of violence, the targeting of figures like Nasrallah resonates beyond politics, marking a rare moment of perceived justice. However, this reaction has spurred accusations of betrayal from pro-Hamas groups, while Syrian refugees in Lebanon and Turkey face additional threats and discrimination. Still, Syrians like Samia, one of the author’s close friends, find a sense of catharsis, reclaiming the symbol of baklava in celebration rather than mourning.