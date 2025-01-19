New Syrian Administration Faces Resistance from SDF in Quest for Unified Army

The ongoing discussions between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the new Syrian administration over the integration of military forces have hit a series of roadblocks, reflecting deeper tensions in the country’s post-Assad transition. While the administration pushes for a unified army under the Ministry of Defense, the SDF seeks to retain its identity as a distinct military bloc.

SDF’s Position: A Balancing Act

SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi reiterated his faction’s unwillingness to disband entirely, despite recent statements hinting at a potential merger with the Ministry of Defense. In an interview with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Arabiya Al-Hadath, Abdi clarified that the SDF is not part of ongoing dialogues with opposition factions to create a unified Syrian army. He emphasized that any path other than negotiated integration risks “big issues.”

Abdi proposed the formation of a “joint military committee” to explore the terms of integration but firmly rejected the notion of dissolving the SDF into individual units. “We are open to being linked to the Ministry of Defense, but only as a military bloc,” Abdi said, underscoring his resistance to the administration’s vision of integration.

The SDF leader’s stance has evolved in recent months. In December 2024, he told The Times that his 100,000-strong force was ready to disband and merge into the new Syrian army. However, this position has since shifted, reflecting growing apprehensions about losing autonomy. A PKK-affiliated official recently echoed this sentiment, suggesting the group might leave northeastern Syria if the SDF retains a leading role in governance and security.

Administration’s Perspective: No Room for Blocs

The Ministry of Defense, led by caretaker Defense Minister Marhaf Abu Qasra, accused the SDF of stalling negotiations. In an interview with Reuters, Abu Qasra dismissed the SDF’s proposal to remain a separate military bloc, stating, “Weapons must be under the control of the state, and all factions must integrate fully within the Ministry of Defense.”

Ahmad al-Sharaa, the leader of the new administration, has outlined non-negotiable conditions for resolving the issue of northeastern Syria. These include:

Absolute territorial unity, rejecting any form of federalism.

The departure of foreign militants from Syria.

Consolidation of all weapons under state authority.

The administration insists that the SDF’s integration must align with these principles to ensure stability and unity.

International Involvement and U.S. Position

The United States has maintained a cautious but active role in the negotiations. Nicholas Grainger, director of the Syria Regional Platform and former U.S. envoy to northern Syria, stated that Washington supports a unified, inclusive Syrian state. He highlighted U.S. priorities, including defeating ISIS, ensuring humanitarian access, and promoting stability in Syria’s governance and security structures.

Grainger noted that while the U.S. is working to ensure sanctions do not hinder essential services, it remains firm in monitoring developments, emphasizing, “We will judge by actions, not words.”

Broader Challenges: Navigating Complexities

The disagreement over integration comes amidst broader efforts by the administration to unite various factions under one national army. The administration recently began talks with opposition groups to dissolve militias and integrate them into a single military structure.

However, the SDF’s unique position complicates these efforts. Rooted in northeastern Syria and backed by the U.S., the SDF has been instrumental in the fight against ISIS but operates independently, raising concerns about its long-term role in a unified Syrian state.

Military Operations Administration Mobilizes Forces Toward Northeastern

The Military Operations Administration has begun deploying forces toward northeastern Syria, with reinforcements reaching areas east of Aleppo, including Tishreen Dam and Deir ez-Zor. River crossings in Deir ez-Zor have been consolidated into five points to regulate movement across the Euphrates River. Reports and videos on social media suggest the mobilization may precede a potential offensive against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Clashes between the SDF and Turkey-backed National Army factions have escalated near Manbij and the Tishreen Dam, prompting the Autonomous Administration to call for civilian protests.

Caretaker Defense Minister Marhaf Abu Qusra has criticized the SDF for delaying integration into the Ministry of Defense, insisting that military unification is essential for the state. Meanwhile, SDF commander Mazloum Abdi has rejected disbandment and emphasized the need for equitable resource distribution in any agreement with Damascus.

Turkey views the SDF as an extension of the PKK, which it classifies as a terrorist organization, while the SDF remains a key U.S. partner against ISIS. Rising tensions reflect a broader struggle over governance, territorial control, and resources in the post-Assad era.

Path Forward: Tensions and Opportunities

The situation highlights the delicate balance needed to reconcile differing visions for Syria’s future. While the administration views integration as essential for sovereignty and unity, the SDF’s concerns about autonomy and representation remain unresolved.

As talks continue, the question of how to merge disparate military forces into a cohesive national army remains one of the most critical and contentious issues in Syria’s transition. The stakes are high, and the outcomes will shape the country’s stability and governance for years to come.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.