Pro-Syrian regime news outlets lamented the loss of two officers in the recent Israeli airstrike in southern Syria. According to reports released on Friday, the fallen officers, identified as Lieutenant Ahmed Adnan Shaqar and Lieutenant Hassan Kamal, were remembered with solemnity. Hailing from the towns of Jisreen in Damascus countryside and Marj al-Sultan, their death was noted with reverence.

The SAM account, known for disseminating updates on Assad’s forces, highlighted the origins of the deceased officers and confirmed their demise in the recent Israeli aggression in the southern region. This strike came in response to provocations, with Israel citing shelling directed towards the occupied Syrian Golan earlier in the week.

Further unrest unfolded on Thursday morning when the Assad regime’s Ministry of Defense reported an airstrike targeting a building in Damascus countryside. Subsequent investigations revealed the target as belonging to the Iraqi group Harakat al-Nujaba, an affiliate of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

In response, Mahmoud al-Musawi, the spokesperson for the movement in Syria, condemned Israel’s actions, asserting that their military and cultural headquarters in Damascus were targeted. He emphasized their readiness to retaliate against such assaults.

