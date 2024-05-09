Israeli Aggression Against Building in Damascus Countryside

The Israeli military conducted an airstrike at dawn on Thursday, targeting a building on the outskirts of Damascus, resulting in material damage.

According to a statement from the Syrian Ministry of Defense: “At approximately 20:3 a.m. on Thursday, the Israeli enemy launched an air attack from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, striking a building in the rural areas surrounding Damascus.”

On May 2nd, the Israeli military launched a similar attack near the capital, which resulted in eight soldiers wounded and material damage, as confirmed by Syrian defence officials.

Following the incident involving the targeting of the Iranian consulate in Damascus and subsequent retaliatory actions by Iran, the frequency of Israeli airstrikes in Syria has decreased. April saw only one attack, in addition to the consulate incident, whereas February and March witnessed a total of 7 Israeli airstrikes.

In January 2024, Alexander Lavrentyev, the Russian president’s special envoy to Syria, noted that Israel had ceased its practice of informing Russia in advance of raids on Syrian territory. Lavrentyev clarified that this change in protocol was unrelated to Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip.

