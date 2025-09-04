Car Bomb Targets Security Vehicle in Damascus’s Mezzeh 86 Neighbourhood

A car bomb detonated on Wednesday evening, 3 September 2025, in the Mezzeh 86 neighborhood of Damascus, targeting a vehicle belonging to a member of the Internal Security Forces. The explosion, caused by an improvised explosive device (IED), resulted in no casualties but caused material damage, according to Brigadier General Osama Mohammad Khair Atkeh, head of Internal Security in Damascus Governorate.

Security Response and Investigation

Security forces swiftly cordoned off the area and launched an immediate investigation into what officials described as a “terrorist act”. State-run Al-Ikhbariah television aired footage of the damaged vehicle and a significant security deployment at the scene.

Background and Context

Early speculation suggested the vehicle belonged to a journalist, but official sources clarified that the intended target was a security officer. Mezzeh—a district that hosts numerous security installations and foreign embassies—has been the site of repeated attacks. A similar car bombing occurred on 16 August 2025 near the Golden Mezzeh Hotel, which likewise resulted in no injuries.

The incident highlights the persistent security challenges Syria faces in the wake of the Assad regime’s collapse in December 2024. Other regions, including Suweida and Manbij, have also witnessed ongoing violence and unrest.

Ongoing Investigation

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. Investigations remain underway as Syria continues to grapple with a fragile security landscape during its post-conflict recovery.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.