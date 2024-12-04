Damascus: The Danger will Spread to Other Countries

Syria reiterated that the threat of terrorism is not confined to any one country, but instead spreads across borders with the aim of creating chaos and destruction, thus posing a danger to regional and international peace and security. Damascus expressed this position through Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Bassam Sabbagh, during a phone call with Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community, Ahmed Attaf. During the call, they discussed the terrorist attack carried out by the group Jabhat al-Nusra, which operates under the guise of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham and other affiliated organizations in northern Syria. They highlighted the severe threats these groups pose.

Consequences

Sabbagh conveyed Syria’s gratitude to the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria for its ongoing support at the UN Security Council, particularly as an Arab member. Algeria’s backing of an emergency Security Council session to discuss the implications of the terrorist attack was appreciated. He reiterated that terrorism is a global threat that transcends national boundaries, with devastating consequences for regional and international stability.

Algerian Minister Attaf expressed his country’s unwavering solidarity with Syria, particularly in facing terrorist threats that endanger Syria’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.

In parallel, the UN Security Council convened an emergency session to address the terrorist attack in northern Syria and the situation in Aleppo. Additionally, an emergency ministerial-level meeting of the League of Arab States will be held next Sunday at Syria’s request.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, underscored the urgent need to end the terrorist aggression against Syria, pledging full support for Syria’s efforts to restore stability and constitutional order. Putin also highlighted Turkey’s capacity to contribute to these efforts in the region.

Meanwhile, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani assured Turkey that Iraq would not remain passive in the face of Syria’s destabilization, particularly regarding concerns over ethnic cleansing. He emphasized Iraq’s commitment to Syria’s sovereignty and the security of both countries.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan also discussed the ongoing regional developments. King Abdullah stressed the importance of maintaining Syria’s security and stability during a phone call with the UAE president.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.