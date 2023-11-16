Assad’s Forces Colonel from Tartous Killed Under Mysterious Circumstances

The late officer shrouded in mystery, bore the nickname Abu Mahran, according to Shaam Network.

News outlets aligned with the Assad regime lamented the death of Colonel Adel al-Sheikh on Thursday, refraining from disclosing details regarding the location and cause of his demise at the time of this report. A circulated image of the deceased officer identified him as hailing from the village of Nahl al-Anazah in the Banias area of Tartous governorate, emphasizing his extensive record of alleged crimes, with activists specifically pointing to his alleged involvement in the Banias massacre of 2013.

The late officer shrouded in mystery, bore the nickname Abu Mahran. His son, an active military figure known as Mahran, maintains a presence on social media through his personal Facebook page. The deceased colonel had previously publicly commended Assad’s forces, proclaiming, “Lions pave the road with the bodies of the aggressors.”

In other incidents, Assad’s forces suffered casualties in different locations. Reliable sources disclosed the assassination of Ayham Ajeeb after unknown individuals rammed his car on the Arab al-Malak in the city of Jableh, subsequently setting it ablaze. Ajeeb was reportedly associated with the Military Security Branch in Lattakia.

Meanwhile, sources close to the Assad regime reported a mysterious explosion in the city of Deir-ez-Zor involving the commander of the Mukhtar Brigades militia. Shaam Network has documented the death and injury of several military personnel within Assad regime militias in recent times.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.