Syrian Soldiers Killed After Attack in Eastern Homs

An attack by ISIS on various positions in the eastern countryside of Homs resulted in casualties among Syrian soldiers, according to Athr Press.

An attack carried out by ISIS on various positions along the Taybeh axis of Kom Sukhna in the eastern countryside of Homs on Tuesday night resulted in casualties among members of the Syrian army and auxiliary forces. According to confidential sources cited by Athr Press, 21 members of the Syrian army and auxiliary forces were martyred, and seven others were wounded in the attack. The ISIS assault targeted a point in the Kom area, north of Sukhna, and multiple points on the Taybeh axis of Kom Sukhna in the Palmyra desert in the eastern countryside of Homs.

It is worth noting that in August, ISIS militants launched an attack on the checkpoint known as the al-Qaws Checkpoint in the town of Ma’dan Ateeq. This checkpoint marked the last position of the Syrian army towards Deir-ez-Zor and is located on the road between Raqqa and Deir-ez-Zor, known as the Shamiya Road. Near the administrative border separating the two governorates, one member of the Syrian army was killed, and two others were wounded, while two Syrian army vehicles were set on fire.

The Syrian Badia regions, particularly the Badia of Homs and Deir-ez-Zor, have been witnessing operations by ISIS militants in the form of rapid attacks conducted by small groups. The organization remains active in the pocket extending between the governorates of Homs and Deir-ez-Zor, spanning from the south of the Sukhna area to the borders of the cities of al-Bukamal and al-Mayadeen in Deir-ez-Zor. ISIS takes advantage of these areas’ small and scattered pockets, capitalizing on the region’s topography.

