Amid the escalating conflict in eastern Syria, both on the ground between the Deir-ez-Zor Military Council and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and in the air between the US and Russian air forces, the U.S. has recently deployed new military reinforcements to their bases in the region.

According to a private source in al-Yarubiyah, located in the far northeast of the country, a convoy of 30 vehicles entered through the illegal Mahmoudiya crossing in the countryside of al-Yarubiyah. The convoy consisted of trucks carrying tightly covered materials and a number of fuel tankers. The destination of this convoy was the Kharab al-Jir base in the countryside of al-Yarubiyah, which serves as a collection point before further deployment to bases in Hassakeh governorate and the eastern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor. Most of these reinforcements are currently heading to military bases in the countryside of Deir-ez-Zor due to the heightened tension in the area between the Deir-ez-Zor Military Council and the SDF, which has led to clashes between the two factions.

The northern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor has become the battleground for fierce clashes between the Deir-ez-Zor Military Council led by Ahmed al-Khabil – Abu Khawla and the SDF. These clashes have prompted the deployment of American helicopters from the aal-Omar oil field base to the town of al-Sur, where the conflict initially erupted. The clashes have further extended to al-Busaira, al-Husayn, Jadid Akidat, Jadid Baqara, aal-Hussan, and neighbouring villages in the northern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor. As a result of the violence, civilians in the area have been forced to evacuate, and the situation has led to a state of general alert declared by the Commander-in-Chief “Abu Khawla.”

In July, the United States notably increased its deployment of military reinforcements to its bases in eastern Syria. For instance, on the tenth of the month, a convoy of 35 vehicles crossed the al-Waleed crossing from Syrian territory into Iraq.

The situation remains highly volatile, and the ongoing conflicts in the region continue to draw international attention and concern.

