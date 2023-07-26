Five Killed in Clashes in Deir-ez-Zor

Clashes were triggered when the military police arrested a member of the Deir-ez-Zor Military Council, according to Athr Press.

Clashes erupted on Tuesday between the Deir-ez-Zor Military Council and forces from the Military Police affiliated with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The violence subsided in the town of Al-Sur in the northern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor but later extended to include the city of al-Busaira and several surrounding towns. During the clashes, roads were cut off, and the SDF headquarters and checkpoints were seized.

The toll of the clashes resulted in 5 fatalities and several injuries on both sides, with dozens of SDF members arrested. Following the incident, the SDF leadership established a committee to investigate the causes and hold those responsible accountable. According to Athr sources, the “international coalition” led by Washington intervened, holding a meeting with the leaders of both parties to successfully halt the clashes.

On Wednesday, the Council’s leader, Ahmed al-Khabil, described the events as a “sedition” instigated by “external regional countries.” He emphasized that the SDF is the sole authority for all military councils in northern and eastern Syria. Furthermore, he called for a military campaign against ISIS cells in the northern countryside, a campaign that the SDF endorsed.

According to Athr sources, a number of young Arab tribesmen lost their lives during the clashes. The SDF distanced itself from the violence, placing the blame on Ahmed al-Khabil for the casualties and unrest.

The clashes extended to various locations, including al-Busaira, al-Hussein, Jadid Akidat, Jadid Baqara, al-Hussan, and the town of al-Sur, along with its neighbouring villages in the northern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor. The conflict resulted in civilians evacuating the area, prompting the commander-in-chief of the “Council” known as “Abu Khawla” to issue a state of public alert.

Regarding the cause of the tension, Athr sources revealed that the clashes were triggered when the military police arrested a member of the Deir-ez-Zor Military Council and demanded the release of an officer within a specific timeframe. However, no response was received, leading to the outbreak of clashes.

