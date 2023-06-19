Hezbollah and IRGC Members Killed in Deir-ez-Zor Blast

Five local members of the Hezbollah militia lost their lives due to the explosion of their truck, according to Orient Net.

15 local contractors associated with Lebanese Hezbollah militias and the Iranian Revolutionary Guards were killed or wounded when an explosive device detonated inside a car they were travelling in a town recognized as a stronghold of the Revolutionary Guards west of Deir-ez-Zor city.

According to our correspondent in Deir-ez-Zor, Zain al-Abidine al-Okaidi, 5 local members of the Hezbollah militia lost their lives, while ten others sustained injuries in the incident. The explosion occurred when an explosive device, planted in an Inter medium-sized truck that the group was using, went off in the town of al-Baghiliya.

Okaidi stated that the truck was transporting approximately 18 Hezbollah members who belonged to the communications branch of the Deir-ez-Zor military airport garrison. They were returning from a military training course at the time of the incident.

The victims of the blast were all residents of Deir ez-Zor, including two members from Jufra, as well as one member each from Harabesh, Mohassan, and al-Busaira, according to local sources in the area cited by our correspondent. Among those identified as deceased in the explosion were Hudhaifa al-Faraj, Mohammed al-Anzi, and Ahmed al-Abdullah.

