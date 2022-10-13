18 Soldiers Killed, 27 Injured in Bus Explosion in Damascus Countryside

A military source told SANA in a statement on Thursday that an explosive device attached to a military bus exploded.

18 military personnel were martyred, and 27 others were injured in a terrorist explosion by an explosive device attached to a military bus in Damascus countryside.

A military source told SANA in a statement on Thursday that an explosive device attached to a military bus exploded, causing the martyrdom of 18 military personnel and the injury of 27 others in the Damascus countryside.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack and no comment from Syrian authorities.

It was one of a series of attacks in recent months against Syrian troops not on an active front line.

In June, a bus attack claimed by the ISIL (ISIS) armed group killed 13 soldiers in the northern province of Raqqa.

In May, a rocket attack on a military bus killed ten soldiers and wounded nine more in northwest Syria.

Security incidents around Damascus and other parts of Syria controlled by the government have been rising.

