Army Checkpoint Expels U.S. Occupation Convoy from Qamishli Countryside

The convoy consisted of four military armoured vehicles of the U.S., according to SANA.

An army checkpoint intercepted a convoy of the U.S. occupation forces at one of its checkpoints in Hassakeh province and expelled it from the area.

“A Syrian army checkpoint intercepted a convoy consisting of four military armoured vehicles for the U.S. occupation forces, accompanied by a track, expelled it from the area and prevented it from crossing to the Munsif area, southeast of Qamishli, in the countryside of Hassakeh,” SANA reporter said Tuesday.

