Syria Participates in Strategic Military Training in Eastern Russia

The "East 2022" operation included more than 2,000 foreign soldiers, according to SANA.

Russian Ministry of Defense announced that strategic military exercises were carried out in the east of the country by units of the Russian Armed Forces, with the participation of units from the forces of several countries, including Syria.

Sputnik quoted the ministry as saying in a statement today that the forces participating in the strategic training “East 2022” include more than 2,000 foreign soldiers from Syria, China, India, Algeria, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Laos, Myanmar and Nicaragua.”

The statement indicated that the forces participating in this strategic training would practice offensive and defensive operations, while the activities of the closing stage will include the participating forces occupying an important location and directing the intense fire strike by artillery and aviation in preparation for an offensive operation to defeat the enemy.

Activities of the strategic training (East 2022) began on Sep. 1st and will continue until Sep. 7th, with the participation of more than 50,000 soldiers and about 5,000 pieces of weapons and equipment, including 140 aircraft, 60 warships and support ships.

