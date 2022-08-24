Qardaha Major General Killed in Aleppo

The circumstances of Abboud's death were not disclosed, the regime only stating that he was killed in the Aleppo governorate, according to Baladi News.

A high-ranking regime army officer was killed on Tuesday, in mysterious circumstances, in Aleppo city.

Media pages loyal to the regime mourned the death of Maj. Gen. Diaa Ahmed Abboud, 54, hailing from President Bashar al-Assad’s hometown of Qardaha. The pages described him as having been killed by what they described as “the hand of treachery and terrorism while performing his sacred national duty” in the city of Aleppo.

The media did not disclose the circumstances of his death, only stating that he was killed in the Aleppo governorate without giving additional information.

In May, pro-regime media mourned Brigadier General Hayda Nawras Othman, who succumbed to wounds sustained as a result of Syrian opposition factions targeting a regime military vehicle with an anti-armor missile, close to the village of Maarat Mukhassam, south of Idleb.

