Russia Targets Turkish Position South of Idleb

Russia has reportedly bombarded the area around a Turkish military position in Southern Idleb, according to Baladi News.

On Thursday morning (July 22nd), Russia launched consecutive airstrikes on the perimeter of a Turkish military position in the Jabal al-Zawiya area, which is located in the southern Idleb countryside. The strikes came after a dawn massacre by Syrian regime forces in the town of Ablin, which left seven people dead, including children.

According to a reporter in rural Idleb, warplanes belonging to Russia used high-explosive missiles to shell the area around the Turkish military position near the town of Al-Bara in the Jabal al-Zawiya area.

“Smoke rose from the airstrikes and covered the sky across the area, where the Turkish military base is fully concentrated,” our correspondent said.

The correspondent indicated that the airstrike came after regime forces committed a horrific massacre, which claimed the lives of seven civilians. The victims were three children, three men, and a woman — all from the same family. The family was killed when their house was targeted at dawn by a Russian-made “Krasnapol” laser-guided artillery shell.

Not the first time

This is not the first time that Russia and Syrian regime forces have targeted Turkish military bases and observation points, directly or indirectly, in the region. Dozens of Turkish soldiers have already been killed or wounded by targeted attacks on their military bases in the Jabal al-Zawiya area. The most notable attack took place in the town of Baluon, which killed about 35 Turkish soldiers.

The Jabal al-Zawiya area, which comprises about 35 towns and villages, has been facing concentrated air and ground bombing campaigns for nearly a month and a half. The bombing campaigns have resulted in several civilian massacres, the most recent of which took place in Ablin this morning. Earlier attacks occurred in Ehsim, Sarjah, Baluon, Ablin, and other locations.

