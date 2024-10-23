11 Killed from Government Forces and Fatemiyoun Brigade in Syrian Badia

A commander and two members of the Afghan Fatemiyoun brigade, along with eight soldiers from the Syrian government forces, were killed in two separate attacks on the main road between Palmyra and Sukhna in eastern Syria.

A military source from pro-Iranian factions reported that “ISIS gunmen attacked a military vehicle belonging to the Fatemiyoun General on Wednesday morning as it passed along the main road.” The attack resulted in the deaths of two members, and the group captured leader Rashad Hamza Nur al-Din, an Afghan national responsible for protecting military installations in Palmyra.

Nearly two hours later, an Iran-backed militia patrol discovered the Afghan leader’s body, shot in the head and handcuffed.

The assault occurred shortly after eight soldiers from the 18th Division of the Syrian government forces were killed in an ambush by ISIS on the Homs-Palmyra road. They were on an overnight bus that had stopped due to a dust storm, according to a Syrian military source.

Additionally, three members of Syrian government forces and a pro-Iran faction were killed on Tuesday in attacks in Deir-ez-Zor and Homs. In one incident, two gunmen on a motorcycle attacked two members of government forces in a shop in al-Masrab, killing them instantly with a machine gun.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.