US Encourages Countries to Repatriate Nationals From NE Syria

Excerpts from the US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price’s press brief on Nov 7.

QUESTION: On Syria, is there anything you can share about the U.S. delegation visit to al-Hol camp this past weekend? Did they offer any additional support to the local authorities there?

MR PRICE: So, I can confirm, as you likely saw, that a U.S. interagency delegation, including State Department officials, visited al-Hol to discuss repatriations assistance and security needs in northeast Syria with local authorities and partners on the ground. We continue to encourage all countries with nationals in northeast Syria to work with us towards durable solutions. We believe it’s critical that countries of origin repatriate their nationals from – repatriate their nationals from, and provide assistance to, northeast Syria to prevent a resurgence of ISIS.

When it comes to our policy, it’s remained clear. We believe that repatriation is the only durable solution to the humanitarian and security situation and displaced persons camp – camps in northeast Syria. And we have continued to work with our partners around the world to help them effect those repatriations to alleviate this worsening crisis.