IIIM-Syria welcomes German Court’s Crimes Against Humanity Verdict

Thursday January 13th, 2022 by THE INTERNATIONAL, IMPARTIAL, AND INDEPENDENT MECHANISM
           
Syria (IIIM) welcomes the landmark judgment against Anwar R, at the Higher Regional Court in Koblenz, found guilty of crimes against humanity.
IIIM-Syria welcomes German Court’s Crimes Against Humanity Verdict
The defendant, former Syrian intelligence officer Anwar Raslan (R), is pictured next to his lawyers in the courtroom at a courthouse in Koblenz, western Germany, on January 13, 2022 on the last day of his trial where he was sentenced to life in jail for crimes against humanity in the first global trial over state-sponsored torture in Syria. - Anwar Raslan, 58, was found guilty of overseeing the murder of 27 people at the Al-Khatib detention centre in Damascus, also known as "Branch 251", in 2011 and 2012. (Photo by Thomas Frey / POOL / AFP) / REPETITION OF NON-PIXELATED VERSION AFTER CONVICTION - REPETITION OF NON-PIXELATED VERSION AFTER CONVICTION

Syria (IIIM) welcomes the landmark judgment against Anwar R, at the Higher Regional Court in Koblenz, Germany. The former high-ranking Syrian official was found guilty of crimes against humanity and sentenced to life imprisonment for his role in torture, murder, and sexual violence in his previous position as Head of the Investigation Department of Branch 251 of the Syrian intelligence services.

This verdict concludes a trial that saw many survivors of Branch 251 give witness testimony, and prosecutors make use of evidence and information that many actors and particularly Syrians, have bravely documented, collected, and shared with accountability bodies.

Catherine Marchi-Uhel, the Head of the IIIM, said “The Koblenz ruling is highly significant not only for the direct victims and survivors of these crimes but also for the victims and survivors of the many unaddressed past and ongoing violations in Syria. We must acknowledge that there is still much work to be done for justice to be delivered. This verdict reminds us all of what is possible and should leave perpetrators of serious crimes in no doubt that there will be accountability for their actions.”

Germany’s use of universal jurisdiction holding perpetrators of international crimes committed in Syria accountable shows the vital role national jurisdictions play in providing paths to justice for victims/survivors of crimes committed in Syria. While no international court currently exists, national jurisdictions must continue to uphold international law by bolstering their own laws and processes. The IIIM’s Central Repository of Information and Evidence is a powerful resource for national war crimes units seeking to investigate and prosecute suspects.

Read Also: Treasury Targets Repression and the Undermining of Democracy

“Sharing evidence and analysis is one leg of what is essentially a lengthy relay race of many accountability actors,” Ms. Marchi-Uhel stated “Our role at the IIIM is justice facilitation. We make use of information and material we have collected from many others and share it along with legal analysis and other support to jurisdictions, with the hope that it leads to many more trials and verdicts like those in Koblenz.”

While the IIIM does not comment on its involvement in specific cases, it is a matter of public record that the IIIM is supporting German jurisdictions. The IIIM seizes all available avenues for justice and prepares for those that may emerge in the future. Its primary purpose is to assist competent jurisdictions seeking to investigate and prosecute alleged perpetrators of international crimes committed in Syria since 2011.  //ENDS//

 

Resources

         

Recommend article

Sender's Name:
Sender's Email:
Receiver's Name:
Receiver's Email:
 