Syrian Refugee Dies as a Result of Racist Torture in Lebanon

According to reliable sources, Syrian refugee Ali Walid Abdel-Baqi from Mhambel in the southern countryside of Idleb died on Monday, in Lebanon due to torture inflicted by unknown assailants.

Abdel-Baqi was reportedly assaulted and tortured by a group in Lebanon, leading to his fatal injuries.

This incident occurs amidst escalating tensions and increasing attacks against Syrian refugees in Lebanon, where many are living under harsh conditions and facing daily hardships.

Human rights organizations have vehemently condemned these acts of violence against Syrian refugees and are calling for accountability for those responsible.

The death of Syrian refugee Abdel-Baqi due to torture raises widespread concerns and reflects the magnitude of the challenges faced by displaced communities in Lebanon.

