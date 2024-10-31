Syrian Americans Endorse Harris-Walz, Advocating for Justice and Stability in Syria

A group of prominent Syrian Americans has formally endorsed Kamala Harris for President and Tim Walz for Vice President, citing their commitment to preserving freedom and democracy. In a statement, the endorsers express their pride in the Syrian American community’s longstanding contributions to American society and emphasize their desire for an administration that will prioritize justice for Syrians enduring hardship under the Assad regime. The group urges Harris and Walz to address the humanitarian crisis in Syria, counteract malign regional influences, and reinforce diplomatic measures such as the Caesar Act to pressure the Assad regime. They also call for enhanced U.S.-Turkey relations to support stability in Syria, advocating for a U.S.-brokered peace framework in the region. The endorsers stress that the Harris-Walz team aligns with American values of human rights and democracy, seeing this election as a pivotal moment to advance those principles both domestically and internationally.

Below is the full text of the endorsement:

“We, Syrian Americans, endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as the next President of the United States, and Governor Tim Walz as the next Vice President.

Syrian Americans are proud to be part of the fabric that contributes to the American dream. Syrian Americans have long been part of America’s history, and have served in important roles as public servants, health professionals, business leaders, legal professionals, academics, scientists, entertainers, artists, entrepreneurs and restaurateurs. We are not only proudly integrated in every part of American life, but we have helped shape it. We intend to vote for a Harris-Walz administration precisely for that reason, to preserve freedom and democracy for our children.

We look forward to working closely together with the Harris-Walz administration to address the needs of the Syrian people. The past 13 years have been a long journey of pain and suffering for Syrians at the hands of the Assad regime. We hope that together with the Harris-Walz administration we can bring a sense of justice to a people looking to the U.S. for leadership and compassion, something we see and entrust in both Vice President Harris and Governor Walz.

It is just as important for the Harris-Walz administration to bring an end to the war in Gaza and ensure the flow of humanitarian aid and assistance needed for Palestinains. Too many innocent lives have been lost in Gaza, and America’s support for this war is only losing the hearts and minds of people across the world.

As the Harris-Walz administration seeks to de-escalate conflict across the Middle East, brokering a political framework that brings stakeholders together to advance stabilization on the ground and avoid escalation should remain a U.S. objective in Syria. A key metric in reaching this objective would be to ensure that Syria is safe for all its citizens and is a place in which refugees can safely return. The U.S. would continue to provide Syria’s population with humanitarian and development aid, but must ensure that such assistance is not being diverted by the Assad regime. The U.S. should continue to leverage non-regime held areas in northwest Syria (NWS) and northeast Syria (NES), counter foreign proxies in Syria to limit Iran’s regional expansion, and work with regional partners to develop a regional-led strategy that pursues a more just and lasting political settlement of the Syrian conflict.

To achieve our national security goals in Syria, we support the appointment of a strong diplomat who is knowledgeable of the Syrian conflict and the region, and is committed to engaging with all relevant stakeholders in support of U.S. policy, including a political solution.

As the region continues to struggle with Iran-backed militia activity emanating from Syria, the Harris-Walz administration must continue the support to counter their malign activities which has the potential to further destabilize the region. Maintaining financial and diplomatic pressure on the Assad regime, including the Caesar Civilian Protection Act, is a key component in countering Iran in the region in order to preserve U.S. leverage and aid others, including Arab states, to pressure the Assad regime to engage more seriously on the diplomatic track.

Meanwhile, expanding stabilization aid to areas liberated from the Assad regime is essential for fostering long-term peace, economic growth, and reducing the dependence on emergency humanitarian aid. Funding should prioritize investment in critical infrastructure like roads, hospitals, and schools. Equally important is professionalizing local governance by helping local authorities develop transparent financial systems, manage budgets, and administer salaries more effectively. Supporting macro-financial stability could promote economic growth and reduce volatility. Aid should work in concert with policies of encouraging investment from the Syrian diaspora. Such processes could be enabled by channeling proceeds from enforcement actions linked to Syria violations, including the Lafarge forfeiture, to programming that benefit victimized Syrian communities and/or for Syria’s post-transition recovery and reconstruction. Syrians have suffered immensely from all types of atrocities and abuses, and victims have a right to reparations. The U.S. can facilitate their collective compensation in similar ways it is doing to Ukrainian victims.

Finally, a reset of the U.S.-Turkey relations is essential to achieve U.S. goals in Syria and the region. The Harris-Walz administration does not have to carry the history of the last three administrations on this sensitive issue and may be able to lead an improved understanding with Turkey regarding Syria. The U.S. should broker an agreement on northeastern Syria peace before a withdrawal of American forces. Any future withdrawal of U.S. forces requires brokering an agreement between the SDF and our Turkish allies; it is not in American interests to have the former become aligned with the Assad regime, Russia and Iran.

We strongly believe that the Harris-Walz team is the right choice for our country and the world. In these challenging times, they will ensure that our democracy is protected and that our interests are advanced in line with our values. American leadership is best when it is guided by the values of human rights and democracy not only in the eyes of its citizens, but in the eyes of the rest of the world.

We hope to closely work with the Harris-Walz administration, to uphold the Syrian American community’s hopes and dreams both at home and abroad. We look forward to our community’s participation in the 2024 elections, and in electing Kamala Harris as the next president of the United States of America.”

Mirna Barq

Orlando, FL

Shadia Martini

Bloomfield, MI

Mahmood Barazi

Houston, TX

Wael Sawah

San Diego, CA

Maysoon Aziz

San Diego, CA

Khaldoon Alaswad

Detroit, MI

Bahnan Yameen

Los Angeles, CA

Zaher Sahloul

Chicago, IL

Suzanne Akhras

Chicago, IL

Yasser Ashkar

Manchester, MI

Miray Moubayed

Los Angeles, CA

Abdelmajid Jondy

Flint, MI

Muna Jondy

Flint, MI

Diana Reyes

Vienna, VA

Niman Shukairi

Flint, MI

Safai Arkawi

Scottsdale, AZ

Hiam Arkawi

Scottsdale, AZ

Lena Arkawi

Scottsdale, AZ

Kenan Arkawi

Scottsdale, AZ

Wael Alzayat

Bethesda, MD

Ihab Herraka

Wesley Chapel, FL

Jihad Qaddour

Overland Park, KS

Mazen Asbahi

Chicago, IL