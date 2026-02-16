Syria Urges Germany to Halt Mass Refugee Returns, Warns of Deepening Humanitarian Crisis

The Syrian government has renewed its opposition to large-scale returns of refugees from Germany, warning that any accelerated deportation effort could overwhelm the country’s already strained humanitarian infrastructure.

In remarks to the German newspaper Focus, Mohammad Yaqoub al-Omar, Director of the Consular Department at the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, appealed for what he described as “patience and understanding” from Berlin as Syria struggles to rebuild after years of conflict.

“We ask Germany to understand the situation of Syrian refugees and to grant us more time for reconstruction,” al-Omar said. He cautioned that the return of significant numbers of Syrians “could exacerbate the humanitarian crisis” and force many returnees into makeshift camps. According to the official, an estimated 1.5 million people are already living in tent settlements in northern Syria alone.

The comments echo a similar warning issued more than a year ago by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani, who also urged Germany not to rush the repatriation of its Syrian population.

Al-Omar stressed that the transitional government is working to create conditions for a “safe and dignified” return, pointing to ongoing reconstruction efforts. His remarks came during the inauguration of Syria’s new consulate general in Bonn — a move he said reflects Damascus’s desire to maintain constructive ties with Berlin. “Germany has always stood by the Syrians since the outbreak of the war, and we appreciate that,” he added.

The Syrian appeal comes as Germany’s ruling coalition — comprising the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the Christian Social Union (CSU), and the Social Democratic Party (SPD) — moves forward with a new deportation policy. The coalition agreement states: “We will deport individuals to Syria and Afghanistan, starting with criminals and individuals who could pose a threat.”

Germany resumed deportations to Syria late last year for the first time since 2011. A Syrian man convicted of a criminal offense was deported in December, followed by three additional convicted individuals in January, according to the Federal Ministry of the Interior.

While Berlin insists that deportations currently apply only to criminal offenders, Damascus fears the policy could expand to include broader categories of refugees — a shift Syrian officials warn could trigger a new wave of humanitarian pressure inside the country.

