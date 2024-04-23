Lebanon Begins Talks with Assad Regime to Expel Syrian Prisoners

Lebanon’s Minister of Justice, Henry Khoury, has announced a pivotal step towards addressing the issue of Syrian prisoners in Lebanese facilities. Major General Elias al-Bisri, the director of Lebanese security, has been designated to engage with the Assad regime in pursuit of a resolution.

This decision emerged from a security meeting convened on Tuesday, with the participation of Prime Minister Najib Mikati, the Minister of Justice, the Secretary-General, and security officials. Khoury underscored the pressing nature of the issue, citing Interior Ministry data indicating approximately 2,500 Syrian convicts and detainees.

Khoury emphasized that the complexity of the situation necessitates a multifaceted approach, stating, “The problem of Syrian prisoners can only be addressed through direct communication with the Syrian state.” Major General Bisri will spearhead discussions on implementing strategies to resolve this matter, with each case being meticulously evaluated due to its unique circumstances.

Characterizing the offences of Syrian detainees as significant, Khoury proposed exploring the option of extradition by Syrian authorities for those held in Lebanese prisons. He suggested that Syrian nationals could potentially serve their sentences in their home country if the Syrian regime consents, irrespective of the prisoners’ agreement.

In contrast, Lebanese lawyer Mohammed Sablouh disputed the reported number of Syrian detainees, alleging an exaggeration. Through his Facebook account, Sablouh criticized the conditions in Lebanese prisons, condemning the government’s neglect and the deprivation of basic necessities for inmates from various nationalities.

Highlighting Lebanon’s commitment to international agreements, Sablouh cited the Convention against Torture, which prohibits the extradition of individuals at risk of torture in their home country. He warned that human rights advocates in Lebanon would vehemently oppose any decision to transfer prisoners to the Syrian regime, signalling a stance of unwavering activism in defence of human rights.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.