Germany Prosecutes Syrian Man for Buying Military Equipment for Ahrar al-Sham

The Supreme Regional Court in Hamburg, Germany, commenced the trial on Monday morning of a Syrian refugee accused of purchasing military equipment for the Ahrar al-Sham faction between 2012 and 2014.

According to reports from German media, during the period from October 2012 to April 2014, the Syrian individual identified as “B” made three trips from northern Germany to Syria to deliver equipment to Ahrar al-Sham.

On October 12, 2012, the defendant travelled to Syria via Greece and transported batteries and drone chargers to the faction.

Furthermore, it is alleged that “B” is charged with smuggling antennas, binoculars, and guidance devices into Syria using an ambulance on December 2, 2013, and providing the same ambulance to Ahrar al-Sham.

Germany pursues Ahrar al-Sham

This isn’t the first instance of German authorities prosecuting former members or individuals associated with Ahrar al-Sham. Previously, Syrian refugees on German soil who had affiliations with the faction while in Syria have faced legal action.

In June, a 31-year-old Syrian refugee was sentenced by a Berlin court to ten months in prison, suspended, for his involvement in fighting alongside Ahrar al-Sham in Syria. The court charged him with “membership in a terrorist organization abroad,” following investigations that revealed his enlistment with Ahrar al-Sham in the autumn of 2012, when he was 20 years old.

According to court records, the defendant initially joined compulsory service in 2010 but later defected from the Syrian regime forces due to their harsh treatment of civilians in 2012. He then aligned himself with Ahrar al-Sham, a group classified as a terrorist organization by Berlin.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.