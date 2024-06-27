Germany: Law to Deport Foreigners Supporting “Terrorist” Publications

Germany’s cabinet has approved a bill allowing for the expulsion of foreigners who endorse “terrorist” crimes on social media, sparking criticism over enforcement uncertainties.

The legislation enables the deportation and expulsion of individuals supporting “terrorist” posts on platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, as reported by German media outlets.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser emphasized that even a single comment backing “terrorist” acts or inciting hatred on social media could warrant deportation. She warned that online glorification of terrorism contributes to a climate of violence and can embolden extremists to commit further acts of violence. The law primarily affects non-dual nationals.

While acknowledging that merely liking a post does not constitute a violation, the proposed amendment to the residency law encompasses actions such as liking content on various social media platforms.

Visser clarified that a criminal conviction is not necessary for deportation under this law, relying instead on administrative court rulings.

Thomas Oberhauser, head of the German Bar Association’s immigration law working group, criticized the approved bill as ineffective. He argued that defining the act of liking a post as endorsement requires legal interpretation, making it difficult for immigration authorities to ascertain immediately whether content qualifies as a terrorist.

Oberhauser expressed skepticism about the feasibility of widespread monitoring of social media likes by immigration authorities in the future, calling the idea “absolutely insane.”

Clara Bunger, spokesperson for legal policy of the Left Party in the Bundestag, condemned Minister Faeser’s plan to deport individuals based on social media posts as a troubling escalation.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.