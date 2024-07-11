Duaa Arnous Carried Olympic Torch as a Syrian Refugee Despite French Nationality

Syrian-French Duaa Arnous was selected as the torchbearer for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, opting to run through the streets of French cities as a Syrian refugee rather than a French citizen.

In an exclusive interview with the Syria TV website on Thursday, Arnous stated, “I was chosen because I embody the values of brotherhood, respect, and excellence that the Games represent. As a Syrian refugee, this was my preference after being nominated by the French company I work for to carry the torch.”

The torchbearer traversed the streets of French cities, appearing on screens and television. “I felt proud, joyful, and accomplished,” she said. “I felt that I represented every refugee woman and mother striving to achieve in both her personal and professional life. I belong to both the Syrian and French communities.”

When asked why she insists on being identified as a Syrian refugee amid increasing global rhetoric against refugees, Duaa explained, “I wanted to convey the message that a refugee can contribute to their host community and can integrate and succeed. I also wanted to send a message to my daughter that her mother, as a refugee, was able to thrive in her adoptive country, and I want her to always be proud of her connection to the Syrian cause.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.