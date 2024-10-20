AANES Offers to Repatriate Refugees

As Syrian refugees fleeing Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon return to their homeland, the autonomous administration in Northeast Syria has extended an offer to take back these refugees, including individuals deemed security risks or offenders. This proposal emerges as an alternative to repatriating such individuals to the regime-controlled areas of Syria under President Bashar al-Assad.

The recent murder in Solingen, Germany, where a Syrian national, Issa al-H., stabbed three people, reignited the debate in Germany about the deportation of refugees, especially those involved in criminal activities. The attack, claimed by the Islamic State, led to increased calls for deportations of Syrian offenders. The discourse gained traction when the Higher Administrative Court in Münster ruled that civilians in Syria were not currently at “serious, individual threat,” which could pave the way for deportations.

Elham Ahmed, the Head of the foreign relations of Northeast Syria’s autonomous administration, is visiting Germany to seek development aid and promote cooperation with her region. In return, Ahmed offers “unlimited willingness” to discuss the repatriation of Syrian refugees currently living in Germany. She emphasizes that her region is willing to accept all Syrians, regardless of whether they originated from the northeast or other parts of Syria.

Northeast Syria: A Stable Alternative

While Assad controls a repressive regime along the north-south axis of Syria’s major cities, the autonomous administration in Northeast Syria, though not officially recognized by Assad, has established itself as a comparatively stable and secure region. The area has built its own education and healthcare systems, as well as a functioning administrative apparatus. Security in the region is maintained by a force of around 100,000, and more than 4,500 schools have been established. Laws in the region promote gender equality and freedom of religion, and three languages—Arabic, Kurdish, and Assyrian—are officially recognized, with English and French taught as foreign languages.

While the region’s military structure still relies on the Kurdish Workers’ Party (PKK), which is banned in Germany, it represents a potential option for the deportation of Syrian refugees without involving Assad’s regime, raising questions about the future of Syrian-German relations and refugee policies.

Ahmad’s statements come at a time when various human rights organizations, including the Commission of Inquiry on Syria, Amnesty International, and the Syrian Network for Human Rights, have reported widespread lawlessness in areas controlled by the Autonomous Administration. These reports also highlight a severe lack of basic services, as well as ongoing protests demanding improvements in public services. Additionally, many families have chosen to strike by refusing to send their children to school in objection to the current educational curricula being implemented in these areas.

