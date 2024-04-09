Syria declared its firm backing for Venezuela’s forthcoming presidential elections in July, emphasizing solidarity with its ally and denouncing any form of foreign intervention in the electoral process.

In a public statement, the Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Ministry voiced its unwavering support for Venezuela’s efforts to conduct its presidential elections on July 28, 2024, in line with the Venezuelan Constitution. This endorsement underscores Syria’s respect for the sovereignty and the democratic aspirations of the Venezuelan people, coupled with a stern rebuke of any external interference deemed as an infringement on Venezuela’s domestic affairs.

Further reinforcing its stance, the Syrian government reiterated its solidarity with both the Venezuelan government and its citizens in light of the ongoing unilateral economic sanctions imposed by the United States. The Syrian administration criticizes these sanctions as manifestations of US overreach and a strategy to destabilize and undermine peace in various global regions.

